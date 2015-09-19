FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
September 19, 2015 / 3:58 AM / 2 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Colby Lewis has faced the Astros five times this season including Thursday and has gone 4-0 with a 4.15 ERA. He’s 9-1 with a 2.58 ERA in 12 lifetime starts against Houston. Lewis’ 16th win surpassed his best year in professional baseball; he won 15 with Hiroshima in Japan in 2008.

RF Shin-Soo Choo is batting .340 (64-for-188) since the All-Star break, with 13 multi-hit games since July 17. He has reached safely in 37 of his last 38 games with a .462 on-base percentage.

RHP Yovani Gallardo entered Thursday ninth in the American League with a 3.35 ERA but has had trouble getting deep into games all season. In 30 starts, he has averaged 5 2/3 innings and pitched more than six innings only five times. Last time out he went only 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs in a loss to Oakland.

SS Elvis Andrus stole his 19th and 20th bases of the season Thursday, giving him 20-plus stolen bases in each of his first seven major league seasons. His career high was 42 in 2013.

