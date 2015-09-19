OF Josh Hamilton made his first appearance since Sept. 4 by pinch-hitting in the ninth. Hamilton recently had arthroscopic surgery Sept. 11 repair a small tear in his left knee.

RF Shin-Soo Choo singled in his first two at-bats to raise his batting average to .270 for the first time this season. Choo finished 3-4 and is hitting a season best .271. He is over 10-13 over the last three games. His three straight games with at least three hits is a career first.

LHP Cole Hamels is slated to make his 29th start of the season and ninth for Texas on Saturday in the in the middle installment of a three-game weekend set with the Mariners. He has gone 3-1, 4.04 ERA (25 ER/55.2 IP) in his eight starts with the Rangers, averaging just under 7.0 innings per start. He is 3-0, 3.43 ERA (16 ER/42.0 IP) in his last six starts, dropping season ERA from 3.86 to 3.76, Hamels has quality starts in five of those outings, with Rangers going 6-0 in those games after losing his first two starts.

RHP Yovani Gallardo exited trailing 3-1 after facing one batter in the sixth. He has now won both starts against Seattle at Safeco this season and lost both starts in Arlington. Gallardo is now 1-2, 5.49 ERA (12 ER19.2 IP) in his four starts in September.