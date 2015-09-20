CF Delino DeShields Jr. delivered an RBI triple in the fifth inning Saturday, giving him 10 on the season. That’s tied for the second most in club history and it’s the most since David Hulse had 10 in 1994. The club record is 14 by Ruben Sierra in 1989. DeShields left the game after seven innings with a bruised left knee, which the club said wasn’t serious.

C Robinson Chirinos, who has only played once for Texas since the end of July, is healthy now but the Rangers aren’t sure how their Opening Day catcher fits in the plans. Chirinos missed time with a sore left shoulder and then hurt his left biceps in a Sept. 9 start at Seattle. “I think he’s capable of being in the mix,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “I think he’s an option for us, but we’re at the point right now with the rhythm of the season where we’re at to make sure the two guys that have been catching (Chris Gimenez, Bobby Wilson), I would envision them getting the bulk of the catching time.”

RHP Shawn Tolleson has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the recent offensive hot streak by the Rangers. Tolleson, whose 66 appearances are already two more than he had all of last season, has only pitched in two games since Sept. 8 as the Rangers try and get their closer a breather during the stretch run. “There have been multiple days and very little days off,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “You still want to give him enough touches to stay fresh.”

RF Shin-Soo Choo drew closer to a painful team record Saturday night. Choo was hit by a Vidal Nuno pitch in the third inning. It marked the 15th time this season that Choo has been hit by a pitch. That’s one shy of the club record set by Alex Rodriguez in 2001. Choo is tied for second in the American League in the category.

3B Adrian Beltre continues to drive in runs at a rapid rate. He had a two-run double in the fourth inning and a run-scoring single in the fifth Saturday, giving him 32 RBI since Aug. 15. That’s the third-highest total in the majors in that span. The leaders during that period are the Toronto duo of Josh Donaldson and Edwin Encarnacion. Each has 35 RBI.