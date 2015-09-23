LHP Martin Perez lasted only four innings Tuesday night, getting a no-decision against Oakland. Perez gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits. He walked three, struck out three and threw one wild pitch.

1B Mitch Moreland hit his career-high-tying 23rd home run of the season Tuesday night, a two-run shot in the sixth inning of an 8-6 victory against Oakland. Moreland went 3-for-4 with a walk. He has hit five home runs over his past 12 games.

CF Delino DeShields went 1-for-2, scored two runs and drove in two, both on sacrifice flies, Tuesday night in an 8-6 win against Oakland. He’s batting .286 with nine runs over his past nine games.

C Robinson Chirinos (sore left shoulder) remained out of the Rangers lineup. He is day-to-day.

LHP Cole Hamels will pitch Thursday against Oakland instead of in the opener of a three-game series Friday at Houston. With the change, Hamels will be able to make three more regular-season starts, instead of two, if needed.

LHP Cole Hamels will pitch Thursday against Oakland instead of in the opener of a three-game series Friday at Houston, which was his scheduled turn. With the change, Hamels will be able to make three more regular-season starts, instead of two, if needed, Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “Like to have our best out there for three more starts.” RHP Yovani Gallardo, who had been scheduled to pitch Thursday against Oakland, will start Friday against Houston.