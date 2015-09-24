2B Rougned Odor hit his 15th home run of the season Wednesday against Oakland. He launched a leadoff homer off RHP R.J. Alvarez in the ninth inning of a 10-3 win. He has 43 extra-base hits.

RHP Colby Lewis (17-8) gave up two runs on five hits over six innings and won his third consecutive start Wednesday in a 10-3 victory against Oakland. Lewis improved to 3-0 with a 1.64 ERA in five starts against the A’s this season. In his previous start against Oakland, he had a perfect game through seven innings but gave up a leadoff double to 3B Danny Valencia in the eighth and settled for a 4-0 shutout on Sept. 11. On Wednesday, Lewis struck out three, walked two and gave up a solo home run to A’s RF Josh Reddick. Lewis is 8-2 with a 2.84 ERA in 14 career starts at the O.co Coliseum.

OF Josh Hamilton (sore left knee) ran the bases and faced live pitching before Wednesday’s game. “Moved pretty good on the bases,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said, “so it was really nice to see. We’ll see how he feels coming out of it.” Hamilton, who had surgery Sept. 11, hasn’t started a game or played in the field since Aug. 15. He pinch-hit Friday and Sunday and said he believes there is a chance he could be in the lineup during the Rangers’ three-game series at Houston that begins Friday. “I‘m glad he has that in his sights because that means he feels good,” Banister said. “But we’ll continue to evaluate him. I feel good that he has that in his thought process.”

DH Prince Fielder snapped an 0-for-20 drought with a fourth-inning single Wednesday night against Oakland. The skid was the second longest of Fielder’s career, two shy of his drought with Detroit from May 8-13, 2012.

3B Adrian Belte hit his 16th home run of the season Wednesday, a three-run blast in the fifth inning of Texas’ 10-3 victory against the A‘s. Beltre crushed LHP Felix Doubront’s first-pitch fastball high and deep over the left field fence. The home run was Beltre’s first since Sept. 13, when he hit two home runs off Doubront in a 12-4 victory. Beltre is a career .643 hitter (9-for-14) with three home runs and 12 RBIs against Doubront.

SS Elvis Andrus hit his career-high seventh home run of the season Wednesday, a three-run shot in the fourth inning of a 10-3 victory against Oakland. The three-run homer was the first of Andrus’ career. Andrus lined LHP Felix Doubront’s 1-0 changeup over the left-center field fence, capping a four-run outburst. Andrus went 2-for-4 with a double and extended his hitting streak to five games.