CF Delino DeShields had three hits in five at-bats, drove in two runs and scored twice Thursday in a victory against Oakland. He extended his hitting streak to five games and had his fourth three-hit game of the season.

OF Josh Hamilton (sore left knee) responded well to his heavy pregame work load Wednesday, when he ran the bases and took live batting practice, manager Jeff Banister said Thursday. “He feels good,” Banister said. “He’s back out there this morning getting some defensive work in.” Hamilton hasn’t played in the field since Aug. 15, and he had surgery Sept. 11. He pinch-hit Sept. 18 and Sunday. Hamilton hopes to be able to make a start in the outfield soon, but Banister he first would have to be able to run well enough to stay in a game after reaching base as a pinch hitter.

LHP Cole Hamels won his fifth consecutive game Thursday, allowing one unearned run and four hits over six innings in an 8-1 victory at Oakland. Hamels, who came to the Rangers from Philadelphia on July 31 in an eight-player trade, struck out two and walked three. He improved to 5-1 in 10 starts with the Rangers and 11-8 overall this season. The Rangers turned four double plays for Hamels, who had Athletics hitters pounding his pitches into the ground. Texas had a double plays in the first, third, fourth and fifth innings. “I‘m not normally a ground ball pitcher, but it definitely helped out today,” Hamels said. “Being able to get the big double plays in the key situations, it definitely kept them from rallying.”

3B Adrian Beltre went 2-for-5 and drove in three runs Thursday in an 8-1 victory against Oakland. Over his past 13 games, Beltre is batting .453 (34-for-52) with three home runs, six doubles and 20 RBIs.