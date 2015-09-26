OF Josh Hamilton participated in batting practice and is nearing a return from left knee surgery.

OF Josh Hamilton participated in batting practice and is nearing a return from left knee surgery in, at minimum, a pinch-hitting role. Hamilton underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a slight meniscus tear on Sept. 11. Hamilton has been ravaged by injuries this season, posting a .253/.295/.425 line with six home runs and 21 RBIs in 42 games.

RF Shin-Soo Choo hit his third home run of the season against the Astros as part of a three-hit performance. Choo is batting .515 (17-for-33) over his last nine games and .422 (35-for-83) in September. He has reached base safely in 22 of his last 23 games.

RHP Yovani Gallardo failed to escape the fifth inning for the second time in three starts and has not lasted more than 5 1/3 innings since Aug. 22 at Detroit, a span of six starts. Gallardo allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings and failed to get the win despite being spotted a six-run lead. However, it marked the first time this season that Gallardo received more than five runs of support.

C Chris Gimenez recorded his first career triple with two outs in the second inning. Gimenez extended his hitting streak to five games and is batting .412 (7-for-17) over that span. He has reached base safely in 11 of 12 starts and the Rangers improved to 23-4 with Gimenez in the lineup.