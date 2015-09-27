LF Josh Hamilton made his first start since Aug. 15 and finished 1-for-4 with three strikeouts while batting eighth. Hamilton made only four pinch-hit appearances this month before Saturday as he dealt with a left knee issue that was corrected by an arthroscopic procedure on Sept. 11.

RF Shin-Soo Choo finished 2-for-4 with a walk, including his 20th home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. This marks his fourth career 20-homer season and first since 2013 with the Reds. Choo is batting .514 (19-for-37) over his last 10 games and entered Saturday leading the majors with a .542 on-base percentage in September.

DH Prince Fielder recorded a second consecutive multi-hit game in the series and has five hits in his last 17 at-bats following an 0-for-20 skid. Fielder, who finished 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBIs, posted his 55th multi-hit games and has 130 singles this season. He entered Saturday ranked fourth in the American League in singles.

LHP Derek Holland matched his career high by surrendering three home runs, doing so for the fifth time overall. Holland posted his fourth consecutive non-quality start, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks with one strikeout over five innings. In his last four starts, Holland has allowed 21 earned runs on 33 hits and 11 walks over 22 innings.