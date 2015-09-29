RHP Colby Lewis was seeking to become the 11th Texas pitcher and first since Matt Harrison in 2012 to reach at least 18 wins. Lewis snapped a three-game streak of two earned runs or less. He is 1-1, 4.63 ERA in two starts against Detroit this season.

RF Shin-Soo Choo extended his hitting streak to six games, batting .357 (10-28) during the streak. He is 21-45 (.467) over his last 12 games. He has reached safely in 25 of 26 and in 47 of last 49 games.

DH Prince Fielder went 3-for-4 Monday, posting his 11th game of the season with multiple extra-base hits, his second of the month and fourth since Aug. 1. He added four RBI and now has 10 games in his career with three-plus hits and four-plus RBIs, two coming in the last 12.

LHP Cole Hamels is slated to make his 31st start of the season and 11th in a Texas uniform Tuesday in the middle installment of this three-game set with the Tigers. He has gone 5-1, 3.41 (26 ER/68.2 IP) in his 10 starters with the Rangers, averaging just less than seven innings per start. He is 5-0, 2.78 (17 ER/55.0 IP) in his last eight starts, dropping season ERA from 3.86 to 3.56.