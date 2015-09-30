RHP Shawn Tolleson recorded his 34th save of the season -- and ninth consecutive and 21st of 22 attempts -- battling out of a ninth-inning jam to close the Rangers’ 7-6 victory over Detroit on Tuesday. With runners at first and third and one out, Detroit LF Rajai Davis popped up a bunt attempt to Texas 1B Mitch Moreland. Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler then drove a ball to deep right-center field, but Texas’ Drew Stubbs ran it down for the final out. Tolleson’s save total represents the 10th most in club history.

RF Shin-Soo Choo remained one of the most difficult outs in baseball, extending his hitting streak to seven games after going 2-for-5, including a two-run home run -- his 21st of the season -- and a double that started what turned out to be the game-winning rally in Texas’ 7-6 victory over Detroit on Tuesday. Over 27 games in September, Choo is hitting .410 with five home runs, six doubles, 21 runs and 20 RBIs. He has an on-base percentage of .524. He’s reached base safely in 26 of his last 27 game and 48 of 50.

LHP Cole Hamels (12-8) gave up six runs, all with two outs in the first three innings, during his six-inning outing, but earned the victory over Detroit. He allowed seven hits and two walks while striking out eight for Texas, which has won each of the lefty’s past nine starts. Hamels retired nine straight and 10 of his last 11 hitters. “Not the start you want to have, especially in this type of situation,” Hamels said. “It’s a team game and these guys came up huge. Every one of those guys came through. It made the type of performance that I had a little easier to move past. It’s not what you want to be able to do at this time.”

3B Adrian Beltre went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, including a tie-breaking run-scoring double in the fourth inning of the Rangers’ 7-6 victory Tuesday. Beltre is batting .411 in his last 18 games and has 27 RBIs in September.