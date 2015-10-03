LHP Martin Perez is scheduled to make his 14th start of the season Friday night against the Halos in Arlington. He has gone 3-4, 3.62 (24 ER/59.2 IP) in 10 starts since the beginning of August, dropping season ERA to a season-low 4.77, with opponents hitting .270/.319/.383 (62-230) in that span. He will be working on regular four days rest after taking the loss in a 4-2 Texas defeat on Sept. 27 in Houston.

DH Prince Fielder is a finalist for Players Choice Comeback Player of Year in American League. Fielder missed most of last season with a neck injury. Fielder is hitting .309 with 23 home runs and 96 RBIs. Kendrys Morales and Alex Rodriguez are the other finalists.

3B Adrian Beltre has hit safely in four straight games at .471 (8-for-17) and in 17 of his last 20 games at .425 (34-80). He has 10 doubles, four home runs and 27 RBIs over those two games.

LHP Derek Holland snapped a four-game stretch without a quality start by going 6 1/3 innings and allowing three runs Thursday night. The win also snapped a two-game losing streak. He is now 4-2 over his last six decisions. Texas is 3-1 over Holland’s last four starts.