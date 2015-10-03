LHP Martin Perez exited with the game tied 1-1 before the eighth inning, taking a no-decision. His seven-inning outing was the longest start by a Ranger since Sept. 19 vs. Seattle. It was the third time in last four starts to allow one-or-zero earned runs while pitching at least six innings.

RHP Shawn Tolleson pitched in his fourth consecutive game Friday, taking the loss after allowing one run. He drops to 6-4 on the season. “They asked me how I felt today and I told them I felt really good, and I did,” he said. “I felt good out there. I felt like I had good stuff out there. Things just didn’t play out.”

RHP Colby Lewis is slated to make his 33rd start of the season in Texas’ penultimate game of the 2015 season Saturday against the Angels. He ranks fifth in AL with a career-high 17 wins. With 200 2/3 innings, he has worked 200-plus innings for the third time in his career (also 2010-11), each coming the last five seasons. He needs 2/3 of an inning to set a career high in total innings (201 in 2010).

RF Shin-Soo Choo hit a game-tying solo homer in the fourth inning for the Rangers’ first hit and run. It was his 22nd homer of the year, matching his career high (also 2010 with Cleveland). He also doubled in the sixth. His 57 extra-base hits are tied for the third-most in any year in his career: 64 in 2009, 61 in 2012 and 57 in 2013.