RHP Keone Kela hadn’t pitched since Sept. 29 while the team tried to get him some rest because of his workload and sore right elbow. He retired the final batter in the seventh inning on Saturday and understands why the team is being cautious with him. The rookie has already made 68 appearances.

RHP Colby Lewis dropped his last two decisions of the year, which denied him a chance at getting his 18th victory. The last time the Rangers had an 18-game winner was Matt Harrison in 2012. The Angels are the big reason Lewis didn’t get to No. 18. He finished the year with an 8.77 ERA vs. Los Angeles.

LF Josh Hamilton hit his first home since Aug. 15 with a solo shot in the second inning Saturday and then added another in the seventh. It was his second two-home run game with Texas after having only one in two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. Hamilton has started five of the last eight games for Texas in right field since his return from left knee surgery on Sept. 11.

1B Mike Napoli might have seen his final start in left field because of the return of OF Josh Hamilton. The Rangers are 9-2 in games started by Napoli in left, but he’s made two errors in the field on dropped fly balls. Texas manager Jeff Banister said there’s no reason to play Napoli in left now that Hamilton is healthy. Napoli started Saturday’s game at first base and went 0-for-4.