LHP Martin Perez was named as the Game 3 starter for the Rangers by manager Jeff Banister on Thursday. The third game will be played Sunday at Arlington, Tex. “We like the fact that he’s primarily a ground-ball guy,” Banister said. “Plus the opportunity to have another couple of veteran arms available to us here early on in the bullpen if we need them. ... It’s how Martin has thrown the ball for us here lately and our comfort. Look, we like all five of our starters. We can feel good about any of them posting up for us.”

C Robinson Chirinos hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning on Thursday in the 5-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the opener of the American League Division Series. The homer came against LHP David Price, a former teammate with the Tampa Bay Rays. “I’ve known Dave since 2010 when I got traded to Tampa Bay,” Chirinos said. “I know the way he pitches and how he likes to attack the hitters. I was taking that first pitch and looked for a fastball middle in. I was able to square it up and hit it out of the park.”

RHP Sam Dyson picked up the save by pitching the ninth inning Thursday in the 5-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series opener. Manager Jeff Banister said RHP Shawn Tolleson is still the closer. He said it was about matchups and where the Blue Jays were in their lineup. “And so to get to Dyson in that area, we felt that was the best area for him,” Banister said. “Tolly’s still out guy out there in the bullpen. You will see Tolleson at the end of games. But in these type of games, and in a series like this, it’s about finding the best matchups for our bullpen.”

LHP Cole Hamels will start the second game of the ALDS against the Toronto Blue Jays Friday at Rogers Centre. The 31-year-old pitched a complete game Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels to clinch the American League West. He was 7-1 with a 3.65 ERA in 12 starts for the Angels after being acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies. He is 0-2 with a 6.97 ERA in four career starts against the Blue Jays. In 13 starts in the postseason, Hamels is 7-4 with a 3.09 ERA.

3B Adrian Beltre left the game in the third inning when he developed back spasms after sliding into second base during the 5-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in the opener of the American League Division Series. “We’ll know more tonight and also in the morning where he’s at,” manager Jeff Banister said. “Obviously we want Adrian in the game. He’s the heart and soul of this club.” Beltre singled in a run in the third. He was replaced at third base by INF Hanser Alberto. An MRI done Thursday night showed a strained lower back.

RHP Yovani Gallardo held the Blue Jays to four hits and two runs over five innings and has won all four of his career starts against the Blue Jays.