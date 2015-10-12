OF Leonys Martin likely won’t be added to the playoff roster for the Rangers if they advance past the AL Division Series. Martin, who was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock in late September, missed a large part of the season after undergoing surgery to fix a broken hamate bone in his right hand. He declined to go to Arizona when the team wanted him to go to stay ready for a later round in the postseason. Martin is not with the team in Arlington.

LF Josh Hamilton snapped an 0-for-31 postseason streak with his one-out single to right in the fifth inning. Hamilton hadn’t had a postseason hit since a first-inning double in Game 7 of the 2011 World Series. He ended up collecting two of Texas’ five hits Sunday. Despite the slump, the Rangers have kept him in the lineup. Hamilton has started all 37 postseason games the Rangers have played with him on the roster.

DH Prince Fielder’s postseason struggles continued. Fielder went 0-for-4 Sunday and is now 1-for-11 in the AL Division Series with a single. Fielder is a career .185 hitter in the postseason. Texas manager Jeff Banister hasn’t lost any confidence in the veteran. “I‘m not going to start on Prince,” Banister said. “The man barreled a baseball tonight. This is a guy who’s been right in the heart of everything we’ve done all year long.”

3B Adrian Beltre missed a second consecutive game Sunday after straining his lower back while sliding into second base in Game 1 of the AL Division Series. Manager Jeff Banister said Beltre was improving, but he still opted to go with rookie Hanser Alberto over the veteran. Beltre spent Sunday afternoon getting treatment for the back at Globe Life Park and did not taking batting practice with his teammates. The team’s back specialist, Dr. Drew Dossett, examined Beltre’s MRI and confirmed the initial diagnosis of a strain.