April 4, 2016 / 11:16 PM / a year ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Luke Jackson (stress reaction in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He might be able to return by May 1.

RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He is not expected to join the Texas rotation before mid-May.

LF Josh Hamilton (left knee surgery in October 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

C Chris Gimenez (left ankle infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

