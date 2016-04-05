LHP Martin Perez will approach his first start of 2016 Tuesday with a different mindset than he had last year. Perez didn’t make his first start of 2015 until July 17 as he was recovering from Tommy John surgery. He admitted he was a little uncertain. That’s not the case anymore. “My mind is good,” he said. “The arm is good, and I‘m enjoying what I‘m doing. I don’t have to think about my arm. I don’t worry about feeling tight around my arm. I was a little bit scared. Now I feel 100 percent.”

CL Shawn Tolleson has now converted 36 of his 38 career save chances, including 11 straight. Tolleson, who was slowed by back spasms this spring, didn’t record the first save of his career until last May 20. “I felt really good,” Tolleson said. “I threw a lot of fastballs and a couple of changeups. I felt good with my fastball better than anything else so I kept throwing it.”

OF Josh Hamilton, who had left knee surgery in spring training, was with the team Monday and will stay with the Rangers for the remainder of the series against Seattle. When the club travels to California for its first road trip, Hamilton will head to Surprise to continue to work his way back. There’s a chance he could begin a rehab assignment when the team returns to Arlington April 14.

LHP Cole Hamels wasn’t pleased after allowing a first-inning homer to Robinson Cano and then one in the second to Kyle Seager, but he and C Robinson Chirinos stuck with their plan. “Just moving the ball around, obviously varying the speeds and trying to not lay too many pitches down the middle, where those guys can do damage,” said Hamels, who picked up his first career Opening Day win. “Their whole lineup, one swing, they can hit it out of the ballpark like we saw with the two. It’s just stay to the game plan, stick to it and execute.”