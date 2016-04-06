RHP Tony Barnette’s major league debut was memorable for all the wrong reasons. Barnette, who spent six innings pitching in Japan, was the loser as he allowed two runs Tuesday in two-thirds of an inning. At least his first game is out of the way. “Obviously, I would have liked it to go better, but we’ll reset and come back tomorrow,” Barnette said. “Physically I felt good. I just caught too much of the plate. You’ve got to make the adjustment on the fly. They adjusted before I did, and the results showed it.” At 32, Barnette became the second-oldest Texas player to make his major league debut. The only one older was Yoshinori Tateyama, who was 35 in his 2011 debut.

RHP Colby Lewis, the veteran of the Texas staff and a rotation member since 2010, will make his 2016 debut Wednesday. Lewis, 36, will have a different look, as he is 30 pounds lighter than last season and stronger after offseason surgery on his right knee. “I feel old,” he said. “I feel really good. I feel like my body is good. I felt really good last year until the knee went, but I‘m used to aches and pains.”

OF Shin-Soo Choo accomplished a rare feat with his fifth-inning stolen base Tuesday. His steal off Seattle RHP Hisashi Iwakuma was the first steal against Iwakuma since last July 28. It was only the second steal Iwakuma has allowed since the start of the 2014 season.