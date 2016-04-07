RHP Shawn Tolleson blew a save in Texas’ 9-5 loss to Seattle, giving up five runs and five hits in the bottom of the ninth inning on Wednesday, including run-scoring hits by Leonys Martin, Kyle Seager and a two-run homer by Robinson Cano in consecutive at-bats. “I felt good the entire inning,” Tolleson said. “They were just on me today, and it hurts any time your team’s got a chance to win and you go in there and give it up like that.”

RHP Colby Lewis did not factor into the decision while making his first start of the season in a 9-5 loss to Seattle on Wednesday. Lewis, who gave up three runs, six hits and three walks in six innings, three 30 pitches in a two-run first inning and 66 in the next five. After surrendering a solo home run to Leonys Martin in the second -- the second home run he gave up -- Lewis retired 12 of the final 16 hitters he faced. “After the two home runs, Colby did a really good job,” Texas manager Jeff Bannister said. “After the pitch count got high in the first, he battled and got the outs. I thought he sharpened as the game went along.”

DH Prince Fielder hit the Rangers’ first home run, a three-run blast that accounted for the go-ahead runs in an eventual 9-5 loss to Seattle on Wednesday. Fielder finished 1-for-3 with a walk and has reached safely in each of Texas’ first three games.

OF Ian Desmond went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts while making his first career start in center field on Wednesday. Through three games, the former All-Star shortstop turned outfielder is hitting .167. “I feel comfortable (in the outfield), prepared as much as I can be,” Desmond said. “There’s only one way to find out. I‘m open for whatever. I‘m just glad I‘m in the lineup.”