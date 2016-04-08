1B Mitch Moreland started Thursday’s game despite the Angels throwing LHP Hector Santiago. The left-handed-hitting Moreland took a .143 (1-for-7) career average against Santiago into the game and was hitting .233 against lefties in his career overall. Moreland struck out in his first two at-bats but had a key single off Santiago in the seventh inning, helping the Rangers score a run and tie the game at 3.

RHP Shawn Tolleson earned a save in the season opener, converting his 11th consecutive save opportunity going back to last season. However, on Wednesday against the Mariners, he gave up five runs and five hits without recording an out. Then Thursday against the Angels, he entered the game with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to face Albert Pujols. Tolleson’s second pitch to Pujols was hit into the gap in left-center field, ending the game.

RHP A.J. Griffin will be called up from Triple-A Round Rock to start Friday’s game at Anaheim. Griffin last pitched in the majors in September 2013 for Oakland before missing the 2014 and ‘15 seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

RHP A.J. Griffin will start Friday against the Angels. It will be his first major league start since Sept. 24, 2013, while pitching for Oakland against the Angels. He had Tommy John surgery in April 2014 and missed both the 2014 and ‘15 seasons. Griffin was 7-1 as a rookie in 2012 and was a 14-game winner for the A’s in 2013. He is 2-2 with a 2.81 ERA in five career starts vs. the Angels.

LHP Derek Holland gave up three runs on four hits and two walks in five innings Thursday, getting a no-decision against the Angels. He had allowed only a solo homer to 3B Yunel Escobar through four innings, but in the fifth, he walked two batters, and both came around to score later in the inning on two-out hits by Escobar and Craig Gentry. “I made some pretty good pitches, but you’ve got to tip your hat to them,” Holland said. It was a much better season debut than last year, when he had to leave the game after one inning with a shoulder strain, and he didn’t return until late August. Injuries limited Holland to 15 starts total the past two seasons.