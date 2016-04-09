RHP A.J. Griffin earned a victory in his first major league start in more than 2 1/2 years, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks in six innings Friday against the Angels. Griffin last pitched in a major league game on Sept. 24, 2013 with Oakland. He missed all of the 2014 and ‘15 seasons after having Tommy John surgery in April of 2014. “I don’t even know how to put that in words,” Griffin said of his long road to recovery. “It was a grind, though. And to be able to get out here and have the opportunity to compete again, it’s just fantastic. I‘m really thankful for the Rangers for this opportunity. It just shows that if you keep working hard and you have your eye on the prize, you can do great things. ... (Not making it back to the big leagues) never entered my head. I just finally took my time this past offseason and got my body in the right shape for pitching. I‘m not a supermodel or anything, obviously, but I‘m in good pitching shape now and I feel really good.”

RF Shin-Soo Choo already has been hit by a pitch twice this season. Since the beginning of 2009, Choo has been hit by a pitch 103 times, most in the majors. Choo’s .409 on-base percentage ranks best on the club.

LHP Cole Hamels will start Saturday against the Angels. He is seeking what would be a career-best ninth consecutive victory going back to last season. Hamels earned a victory on opening day in his last start, giving up two runs in seven innings against the Mariners. He has faced the Angels once in his career, a start for the Phillies in 2008, when he gave up three runs and six hits in seven innings but got the loss.

OF Justin Ruggiano was designated for assignment Friday to make room on the roster for RHP A.J. Griffin, who was activated to start Friday’s game against the Angels. The Rangers have 10 days to trade, release or put Ruggiano through waivers. If no team claims him and he clears waivers, he could either accept a minor league assignment or become a free agent. Ruggiano appeared in one game, going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.