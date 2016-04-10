RHP Luke Jackson was sent to Round Rock (AAA) to begin a rehabilitation assignment on Saturday. Jackson allowed one walk and two hits in one inning of relief during Saturday night’s 9-3 win over Iowa (AAA). Jackson has been on the disabled list with a stress fracture in his lower back.

C Robinson Chirinos broke his right forearm in the fifth inning of Saturday night’s 4-1 win over the Angels. A pitch from right-hander Garrett Richards hit Chirinos after he swung at it and missed. The Rangers have only one other catcher on their 40-man roster, Chris Giminez, who has had an infection in his left leg for the past two weeks and has yet to begin baseball activities. Chirinos will go on the disabled list once the Rangers make a corresponding move.

RHP Yu Darvish threw two sets of 25 pitches in a bullpen session on Saturday in Arlington, Texas, and is scheduled to throw live batting practice for the first time on Wednesday. Darvish, who has been on the disabled list since the start of the season, underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in March 2015. Darvish has not pitched since Aug. 9, 2014, 12 days after his last major-league win.

RF Shin-Soo Choo was scratched 45 minutes before Saturday night’s game against the Angels because of a strained right calf. OF Ryan Rua replaced Choo, batted eighth and went 1-for-4 with a double in the Rangers’ 4-1 win.

LHP Cole Hamels set a record with his ninth successive victory over two seasons on Saturday night. Hamels allowed only one run, two walks and three hits in six innings while inducing 12 groundouts, including six on three double plays, and striking out four in a 4-1 victory over the Angels. Hamels is the first Rangers starting pitcher to win nine consecutive games since Kenny Rogers in 2005.

3B Adrian Beltre hit his 414th career home run in Saturday night’s 4-1 victory over the Angels. Beltre propelled a 95 mph fastball from Richards over the center-field fence in the top of the fourth inning off right-hander Garrett Richards for his first home run of the season. Beltre thus tied Darrell Evans for 49th place in career homers. The third baseman added two doubles and finished 3-for-4.