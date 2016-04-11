C Brett Nicholas was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday. Nicholas was batting .125 (1-for-8) with a double in two minor-league games this season. The 27-year-old catcher has never appeared in the major leagues.

LHP Martin Perez generated 17 ground-ball outs in 6 1/3 innings Sunday. Six of those outs came from three double plays. But Perez allowed three runs, seven hits, five walks and one hit batter as the Rangers lost to the Los Angeles Angels, 3-1.

C Robinson Chirinos went on the 60-day disabled list after breaking his right forearm in the fifth inning Saturday night. Los Angeles Angels RHP Garrett Richards hit Chirinos on the arm with a fastball at which Chirinos swung and missed. Chirinos missed most of August and September last year because of a strained left shoulder but returned for the final three weeks of the season and the playoffs.

OF Nomar Mazara collected three hits and a home run in his major-league debut after being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday. Starting in right field, Mazara went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in the Rangers’ 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The 20-year-old Dominican singled up the middle in his first plate appearance in the first inning. Then in the fifth, Mazara pounded a 79 mph fastball from Angels RHP Jered Weaver onto the batters’ eye in center field.

OF Shin-Soo Choo went on the disabled list with a Grade 2 strain of his right calf. Choo was scratched from Saturday night’s game with the condition. Before being scratched, Choo played every game despite batting .188 (3-for-16).

DH Prince Fielder has collected hits in five of seven games and has reached base in six of seven this year. Fielder went 1-for-3, walked once and struck out once in the Rangers’ 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Fielder extended his hitting streak to three games but is batting just .208 (5-for-24) after the season’s first week.

OF Justin Ruggiano was sent outright to Triple-A Round Rock. Ruggiano had been designated for assignment April 8 to make room on the roster for RHP A.J. Griffin, who was activated to start Friday’s game against the Angels.