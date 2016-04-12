LF Ryan Rua went 3-for-4 Monday to raise his season batting average from .125 to .333. Rua singled in the second, fourth and eighth innings and scored the Rangers’ sixth run of the game in the eighth.

C Brett Nicholas made his major league debut Monday night, getting the start one day after his promotion from Triple-A Round Rock. Nicholas collected his first major league hit with a seventh-inning double, and he added a single in the eighth.

RF Nomar Mazara followed up his impressive major league debut with a pair of singles in his first two at-bats Monday. Mazara went 2-for-4 with an RBI and is now hitting .625 after two games.

RHP Colby Lewis had a very effective outing Monday, when he allowed just one run off four hits over six innings. Lewis struck out six and allowed just one walk in the Rangers’ 7-3 win over Seattle.

LHP Derek Holland came out of his first 2016 start with a clean bill of health -- no small feat, considering all the time he missed over the past two seasons -- and he is in line to be back on the mound Tuesday in Seattle. Holland, who missed most of 2014 with a knee injury and most of the 2015 season with shoulder problems, allowed three runs on four hits over give innings in his 2016 debut Thursday at Anaheim.