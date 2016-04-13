1B Ryan Rua added two more hits during a 2-for-4 performance Tuesday. He is 5-for-8 over the first two games of the Seattle series.

C Brett Nicholas was back on the bench Tuesday after an impressive major-league debut the previous night. Nicholas had two hits and scored twice in Monday’s 7-3 win, but he’ll serve as the backup to C Bryan Holaday while regular starter Robinson Chirinos recovers from a broken forearm. Holaday had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored in the 8-0 win over Seattle on Tuesday.

CF Delino DeShields was back in the lineup Tuesday after being given the previous night off. DeShields is the Rangers’ primary leadoff hitter but has struggled this season, as evidenced by his .143 batting average heading into Tuesday.

RF Nomar Mazara has made quite an impact with his bat through three games, but he was even more impressive with his glove Tuesday night. The rookie, who made his major-league debut Sunday, stole extra-base hits from Seattle’s Chris Iannetta (diving catch in the second) and Leonys Martin (running catch on the warning track in the third). At the plate, Mazara collected another hit while going 1-for-5.

RHP A.J. Griffin continues his return from 2014 Tommy John surgery with a scheduled start Wednesday afternoon in Seattle. In his first game since the 2013 season, Griffin pitched six innings, allowing three runs off six hits, to earn the win over the Angels last week. His only other start at Seattle’s Safeco Field came in Sept. 2012, when Griffin allowed one run off six hits over 5 1/3 innings while with the Oakland A‘s.

3B Adrian Beltre went deep for the second time this season, and the 415th time in his career, with a three-run homer in Tuesday’s third inning. It was the 55th career home run at Safeco Field for Beltre, who played five seasons with the Mariners.

LHP Derek Holland threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings Tuesday night as he continues to prove that his injuries are a thing of the past. Holland allowed four hits and his first win of the season, beating Seattle 8-0.