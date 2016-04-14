RHP Luke Jackson was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. Jackson had been sent to Round Rock to begin a rehabilitation assignment on April 9 for a stress fracture in his lower back. In two appearances with Round Rock this season, Jackson allowed one run (on a homer) in two innings.

CF Delino DeShields’ first homer of the year tied Wednesday’s game at 2-2 in the eighth inning. That’s nothing new. All three of DeShields’ major league home runs have tied games.

RHP Phil Klein was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock when the club called up left-handed reliever Alex Claudio. The Rangers want Klein to stay stretched out in case he is needed as a long reliever or emergency starter.

RF Nomar Mazara, the youngest player in the majors, was called up last weekend to replace injured veteran Shin-Soo Choo. Mazara (who turns 21 April 26) went 6-for-9 in his first two major league games. He’s gone hitless in seven at-bats in his other two games, but he made two outstanding catches Tuesday. “He’s a talented player, no doubt,” Servais said. “He’s very comfortable.” Mazara was just 16 years old when he signed with the Rangers for a $4.95 million bonus in 2011. The bonus is believed to be the largest ever given to an amateur player from the Dominican Republic.

LHP Alex Claudio was called up from Triple-A Round Rock and RHP Phil Klein was sent down. Claudio pitched 1 2/3 innings against Seattle Wednesday, striking out two and allowing three hits.

RHP A.J. Griffin overcame four walks to limit Seattle to three hits and two runs (one earned) in five innings Wednesday. Griffin missed the 2014 season after undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery, and shoulder problems limited him to four games in the minors last year. Griffin went 22-11 in his two previous major league seasons with Oakland in 2012-13, but the Athletics released him in November. His fastball only reached the mid-80s in Seattle, but he frustrated the Mariners by mixing in mid-60s curveballs.

LHP Cole Hamels gets the nod when the Rangers face the Orioles. Hamels is 9-1 in 14 regular-season starts with Texas since being traded by Philadelphia last July. He’s won a career-high nine straight decisions in the regular season.