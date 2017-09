OF Nomar Mazara, with a two-hit game on Thursday, became just the second Texas player to have at least three multi-hit games in their first five games. Jake Smolinski (2014) was the other.

2B Rougned Odor has as many extra-base hits in his first 11 games this season (five) as he had in his first 29 last year. He was sent down to Triple-A after 28 games because of early season struggles.