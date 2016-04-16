LHP Martin Perez extended the string of starts of at least five innings by Texas starters to 12 games this season. No Texas starter has allowed more than three runs either. Perez allowed three hits in his six innings of work. Perez also extended the streak of Texas starters pitching at least five innings to 12 games, just the second time in club history the Rangers have started a season with a streak at least that long (18 in 2012).

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen has had an interesting start to his home career as a Texas pitcher. In his first relief appearance, he didn’t retire a batter and was touched for five runs. Thursday he was the winning pitcher after getting a double-play grounder from the only batter he faced against Baltimore. Friday night he was charged with five runs and suffered the loss, raising his ERA at Globe Life Park this season to 67.67.

OF Nomar Mazara, with a two-hit game on Thursday, became just the second Texas player to have at least three multi-hit games in their first five games. Jake Smolinski (2014) was the other.

2B Rougned Odor has as many extra-base hits in his first 11 games this season (five) as he had in his first 29 last year. He was sent down to Triple-A after 28 games because of early season struggles.

RHP Colby Lewis is looking for a repeat of his last start Saturday when he faces the Orioles. Lewis allowed just one run in six innings in a 7-3 win over Seattle. “I wish every start went that easy, 90 pitches, six innings,” Lewis said. “The bullpen came in and did a great job. We feed off this rotation.”

3B Adrian Beltre agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Rangers through the 2018 season Friday.