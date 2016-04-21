2B Rougned Odor continues to be a run producer despite hitting down in the lineup, tying for the team lead with 13 RBIs. Odor accounted for both of Texas’ runs against Houston with a two-run homer in the second inning. His six home runs and 24 RBIs in his career vs. Houston are the most against any opponent.

RHP A.J. Griffin will make his third start of the season Thursday on extended seven days rest due to Sunday’s rainout and Monday’s off day. The series finale will be just Griffin’s third career start at Globe Life Park and first in a Rangers uniform. He is 0-0, 1.59 (2 ER/11.1 IP) in two starts at Globe Life Park, both coming as a member of the Oakland A’s in 2012-13.

OF Shin-Soo Choo (strained right calf) was throwing for the first time Wednesday. He said he expects to return ahead of schedule. Choo is currently on the 15-day DL and eligible to return April 24.

LHP Cole Hamels has won a career-best 10 straight and is 7-0 all-time in Arlington. He is one of just three starters to open 7-0 or better (second Ranger) in the history of this facility, joining Barry Zito (8) and Yu Darvish (7). The Rangers have won each of his last 14 regular-season starts, the longest team win streak in one pitcher’s starts for Texas since winning 14 straight Bobby Witt starts in 1990.

LHP Derek Holland, who accused the Astros of stealing signs Tuesday night, spoke with Houston manager A.J. Hinch before Wednesday’s game. Hinch denied the accusation. “He told me they’re not that type of team,” Holland said. “I believe him. I thought they were doing something, but I was wrong.” Holland admitted he might have been tipping his pitches and needed to do a better job in that regard.