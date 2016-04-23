RHP Keone Kela went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 20, due to a bone spur in his right elbow. Kela will have surgery to remove the bone spur Friday and is expected to miss three months. Kela has been dealing with the elbow ailment since last September. He was 1-0 with a 7.11 ERA in seven appearances for Texas this year. He has allowed three homers in 6 1/3 innings after allowing four in 60 1/3 innings last year.

RHP Phil Klein was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to take RHP Keone Kela’s roster spot. Klein made the Opening Day roster for the Rangers and retired all nine batters he faced before getting sent to Triple-A on April 12. He didn’t appear in any games for Round Rock.

OF Nomar Mazara was not in the starting lineup on Friday night for the first time since making his major league debut on April 10. OF Ryan Rua started in Mazara’s place.

OF Lewis Brinson, one of the top prospects in baseball, will be sidelined at least a week with mild instability in his left shoulder. Brinson was batting .267 with a home run and eight RBIs in 12 games for Double-A Frisco.

RHP A.J. Griffin is now 4-0 in five career starts against Houston. Griffin struck out six and allowed just two earned runs in his six innings Thursday. At one point, he retired eight consecutive Astros. “I just felt like I was staying behind the ball better today, meaning staying behind the rubber better,” Griffin said. “I was able to repeat my pitches, staying back and letting my arm get out in front, and that helped with the velocity as well.”

3B Adrian Beltre played his 2,500th career game at third base on Friday night. The only player with more games at the position is Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson with 2,870.

OF Ian Desmond continued his recent hot hitting. Desmond hit a three-run homer in the first inning and doubled and scored in the third Thursday. The homer was his first with the Rangers, and he scored a run in a fifth consecutive game. All three of his extra-base hits this season came in the three games against Houston. Desmond started the series hitting .109 and is now batting .158.