FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
April 23, 2016 / 10:43 PM / a year ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Martin Perez (0-2) absorbed the loss Friday against the White Sox.

OF Nomar Mazara was not in the starting lineup on Friday night for the first time since making his major league debut on April 10. OF Ryan Rua started in Mazara’s place.

OF Nomar Mazara was not in the starting lineup for the first time since making his major-league debut April 10.

RHP Colby Lewis (1-0) is set to make his fourth start of the season Saturday against the White Sox.

3B Adrian Beltre played his 2,500th career game at third base on Friday night. The only player with more games at the position is Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson with 2,870.

3B Adrian Beltre played in his 2,500th career game at third base Friday against the White Sox.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.