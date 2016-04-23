LHP Martin Perez (0-2) absorbed the loss Friday against the White Sox.

OF Nomar Mazara was not in the starting lineup on Friday night for the first time since making his major league debut on April 10. OF Ryan Rua started in Mazara’s place.

OF Nomar Mazara was not in the starting lineup for the first time since making his major-league debut April 10.

RHP Colby Lewis (1-0) is set to make his fourth start of the season Saturday against the White Sox.

3B Adrian Beltre played his 2,500th career game at third base on Friday night. The only player with more games at the position is Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson with 2,870.

3B Adrian Beltre played in his 2,500th career game at third base Friday against the White Sox.