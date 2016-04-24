RHP Colby Lewis allowed a run in six innings Saturday in a 4-3 loss to the White Sox. He has not given up more than one run in his last four starts at U.S. Cellular Field since June 1, 2010. He had won six straight starts against Chicago.

OF Josh Hamilton (left knee surgery) has been getting at-bats at extended spring training in Arizona. The Rangers hope he gets about 35 at-bats before he returns to the majors. He missed spring training after undergoing surgery in October.

C Chris Gimenez (left ankle infection) caught three innings on Friday at extended spring training in Arizona and will likely catch three innings again on Sunday, manager Jeff Banister said. Banister was unsure when Gimenez will begin a rehab assignment at a higher level. Gimenez went on the disabled list on April 3, retroactive to March 27.

SS Elvis Andrus hit a RBI triple and a sacfifice fly on Saturday against the White Sox. He has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games. He has batted .361 with three doubles, two triples and eight RBIs during that stretch.