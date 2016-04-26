RHP Keone Kela (bone spur in right elbow) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Monday. The move cleared a spot on the 40-man roster for LHP Cesar Ramos. Kela had surgery Friday, and he is expected to miss three months.

RHP Nick Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday to clear a roster spot for LHP Cesar Ramos. Martinez was 0-1 for Texas, allowing one run in one-third of an inning Saturday against the White Sox in his lone appearance.

LHP Cesar Ramos had his contract purchased from Triple-A Round Rock so he could start Monday against the Yankees. Ramos was 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA in Triple-A.