FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
April 26, 2016 / 3:27 AM / a year ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Keone Kela (bone spur in right elbow) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Monday. The move cleared a spot on the 40-man roster for LHP Cesar Ramos. Kela had surgery Friday, and he is expected to miss three months.

RHP Nick Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday to clear a roster spot for LHP Cesar Ramos. Martinez was 0-1 for Texas, allowing one run in one-third of an inning Saturday against the White Sox in his lone appearance.

LHP Cesar Ramos had his contract purchased from Triple-A Round Rock so he could start Monday against the Yankees. Ramos was 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA in Triple-A.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.