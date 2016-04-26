RHP Keone Kela (bone spur in right elbow) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Monday. The move cleared a spot on the 40-man roster for LHP Cesar Ramos. Kela had surgery Friday, and he is expected to miss three months.

RHP Keone Kela was moved from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL. He had arthroscopic surgery to remove a bone spur from the back of his right elbow on April 22 and is expected to be sidelined for approximately 12 weeks.

RHP Nick Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to make room on the active roster for LHP Cesar Ramos. Martinez made one appearance for Texas after being recalled from Round Rock on April 16, taking the loss on Saturday at the Chicago White Sox

RHP A.J. Griffin is slated for his fourth start of the season Tuesday in the middle contest of this three-game set with the Yankees. Griffin, 28, is 2-0 through three starts this season and his career win percentage of .676 (23-11) is tied for seventh-highest among all active pitchers. He will be working on regular four-days’ rest for the second time this season after he helped the Rangers complete a sweep of Houston in a 7-4 win in his most recent start.

LHP Cesar Ramos had his contract purchased from Triple-A Round Rock to make Monday night’s start. Ramos, 31, made just his 11th career major league start and first since May 17, 2014 while he was with Tampa Bay. He posted a quality start in his Texas debut, but left with Texas trailing 3-0.

C Chris Gimenez has been assigned to Double-A Frisco for an injury rehabilitation assignment beginning Monday. Gimenez opened the season on the 15-day disabled list due to a lower left leg infection and played in extending spring training games in Surprise, Ariz., over the weekend.