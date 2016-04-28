FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
April 28, 2016 / 3:21 AM / a year ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B Mitch Moreland was out of the lineup Wednesday. The combination of facing lefty CC Sabathia plus a scheduled day off Thursday appealed to manager Jeff Banister.

RHP Yu Darvish, who had Tommy John surgery, will make his first minor-league rehabilitation start on Sunday. He will throw two innings or 30 pitches.

DH Prince Fielder was out of the lineup Wednesday. The combination of facing lefty CC Sabathia plus a scheduled day off Thursday appealed to manager Jeff Banister.

LHP Cole Hamels (strained groin) will return to the rotation on Sunday against the Angels after completing a bullpen session on Wednesday with no issues or setbacks.

