1B Mitch Moreland was out of the lineup Wednesday. The combination of facing lefty CC Sabathia plus a scheduled day off Thursday appealed to manager Jeff Banister.

RHP Yu Darvish, who had Tommy John surgery, will make his first minor-league rehabilitation start on Sunday. He will throw two innings or 30 pitches.

LHP Cole Hamels (strained groin) will return to the rotation on Sunday against the Angels after completing a bullpen session on Wednesday with no issues or setbacks.