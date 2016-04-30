OF Ryan Rua hit his first homer in 36 at bats this season after showing plenty power potential. Rua had a 32-homer season in the minors in 2013 and hit 20 homers splitting time between Double-A, Triple-A and the Rangers in 2014. He hit 10 homers last season while battling foot injuries.

1B Mitch Moreland has reached base in 16 of 18 games and appears to be continuing his solid play from 2015. Moreland had two singles Friday to give him back-to-back starts with multiple hits. He also had multiple hits off a left-hander for the first time this season.

2B Rougned Odor batted leadoff for the fifth time, thanks to CF Delino DeShields getting a rest. Odor got on base twice and scored. Odor normally bats seventh, but was a capable catalyst on Friday.

DH Prince Fielder became the 13th active player with 1,000 career RBIs. Fielder and his father, Cecil, joined Barry and Bobby Bonds as the only father-son combos with 1,000 RBIs each. Fielder still hasn’t found his power stroke with two homers and two doubles, but he leads the Rangers with 16 RBIs.

OF Ian Desmond started in center field for the fourth time this season and, after collecting two hits including an RBI double, may become a mainstay there. Desmond also had an outfield assist. Regular CF Delino DeShields is 0-for his last 11 at bats and 1-for-26 in his last seven games. When Josh Hamilton and Shin Soo Choo come back from injuries, the Rangers will have some decisions to make about the outfield.