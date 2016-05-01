OF Nomar Mazara, known for his hitting, continues to impress with his glove. Mazara saved a home run by leaping to knock down C.J. Cron’s drive above the right-field wall on Saturday. Mazara nearly caught the ball, which trickled out of his glove to give Cron a triple.

RHP Yu Darvish, coming back from Tommy John elbow surgery, is scheduled to make his first rehab start Sunday at Double-A Frisco.

2B Rougned Odor tied a club record with three doubles on Saturday, but his most impressive feat might have been what manager Jeff Banister called a “swim move” slide into third base to avoid a tag. Normally a bottom-of-the-order guy, Odor hit leadoff and continues to spark the Rangers no matter where he hits in the lineup.

OF Josh Hamilton took a big step toward returning with a rehab appearance at Double-A Frisco on Saturday night. Hamilton, coming back from knee surgery, played four innings in left field and went 0-for-2, reaching once on an error.

OF Shin-Soo Choo said a recent MRI exam revealed his strained calf is 80 percent healed. He hopes to go on a rehab assignment within a couple of weeks.

LHP Derek Holland pitched his third quality start and has allowed three runs or less in all five of his outings. Avoiding deep counts helped Holland avoid walks Saturday. After an injury-marred 2015 season, Holland looks locked in.