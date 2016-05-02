RHP Yu Darvish had an encouraging outing in his first rehab appearance at Double-A Frisco on Sunday. Darvish threw 32 pitches (18 strikes, 14 balls) and had two strikeouts and a walk. He hit 97 mph on the radar gun, twice, and appears on schedule in his return from Tommy John surgery.

OF Josh Hamilton suffered another setback in his bid to return from a knee injury. Hamilton’s rehab assignment was scrubbed when he felt discomfort after one, four-inning appearance at Double-A Frisco on Saturday night. GM Jon Daniels said he’s not confident Hamilton’s left knee will ever be 100 percent, but the hope is to get him to where he can play with it.

LHP Cole Hamels wasn’t sharp Sunday after missing a scheduled start last Monday with a sore groin. Hamels lasted five innings and recorded four strikeouts, but the four walks, including three in one inning, were troublesome.

OF Ian Desmond is heating up after struggling at the plate to start the season. Desmond, who doubled and singled Sunday, has multiple hits in six of his last 12 games and is hitting .390 in that stretch.