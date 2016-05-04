RHP Tony Barnette picked up his first major league win Monday with one inning of relief in the Rangers’ 2-1 victory over the Blue Jays. OF Nomar Mazara and C Brett Nicholas, also rookies, hit solo homers. According to STATS, Inc., it was the fourth time since 1913 that a rookie pitcher posted his first major league win and rookies accounted for all the team’s runs with solo homers.

C Brett Nicholas doubled in the second inning in the 3-1, 10-inning loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday to extend his hit streak to five games. He is batting 5-for-17 (.294) on the streak with three doubles, two homers and three RBIs. Of his nine hits this season, six have gone for extra bases, including two home runs.

RHP Shawn Tolleson had his second blown save of the season (9-for-11) when he allowed a leadoff homer to 1B Justin Smoak in the ninth inning of the 3-1, 10-inning loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. He had converted eight straight save opportunities after having a blown save April 6 against Seattle. “I felt good tonight,” said Tolleson who earned the save Monday in the 2-1 win over Toronto. “Smoak, I got ahead of him, I made my pitches early. I was trying to go up and in with the fastball. Just didn’t execute it, missed my spot, kind of left it over the middle of the plate and he put a good swing on it. ”

2B Rougned Odor hit a home run to lead off a game for the first time in his career on Tuesday in the 3-1, 10-inning loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. His fourth homer of the season stood up until the ninth inning when Toronto 1B Justin Smoak tied it in the ninth with a home run. Smoak won it in the 10th with a two-run homer. Odor has 15 RBIs in his past 23 games and has hit in six of his past seven games. He was thrown out at third in the eighth trying to advance on a pop out to the second baseman, INF Darwin Barney, by 3B Adrian Beltre. “The base-running decision was not a good decision on our part,” Ranges manager Jeff Banister said. “But that didn’t lose the ball game for us.”

RHP Colby Lewis will make his sixth start of the season Wednesday in the third game of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He allowed nine hits and two runs in seven innings in a win over the Los Angeles Angles last Friday. He is 3-6 with a 6.97 ERA in 11 career regular-season games, including 10 starts, against the Blue Jays. He is 2-3 with a 6.38 ERA in five career starts at Rogers Centre. In the American League Division Series last October he pitched three relief innings against Toronto, allowing three hits, three walks and one run.

C Bobby Wilson was traded to Texas on Tuesday for RHP Chad Bell, who was assigned to Triple-A Toledo. Wilson, who is out of minor league options, appeared in five games with the Tigers and was 2-for-13.

C Chris Gimenez was designated for assignment. Gimenez has been assigned to Double-A Frisco for an injury rehabilitation assignment. Gimenez opened the season on the 15-day disabled list due to a lower left leg infection and played in extending spring training games in Surprise, Ariz., over the weekend.