OF Nomar Mazara was 2-for-4 Thursday in the 12-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He is on a seven-game hitting streak, batting .310 (9-for-29). He has hit safely in 12 of his past 13 games.

RHP Yu Darvish was to make his second rehab start on Friday night for Triple-A Round Rock.

RHP Anthony Ranaudo, just called up from the minors, will fill the role of optioned RHP Phil Klein as a long reliever for the Rangers.

OF Josh Hamilton (left knee) will not ready to resume his minor league rehabilitation assignment Friday, the first day he would have been eligible. He felt discomfort in his left knee during the first game of his rehab assignment on Saturday so it was stopped. He is working out in Arlington but not participating in any “baseball activities.” The knee has undergone surgery twice since Sept. 1.

1B/DH Prince Fielder was 2-for-4 with an RBI Thursday in the 12-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Fielder has hit safely in five of his past six games. It was his third multi-hit game of the season and his first since April 29.

LHP Cole Hamels will make his sixth start of the season, and second on the road, Friday at Comerica Park in the opener of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers. He is on a 10-game winning streak dating to last season. He earned a no-decision Sunday in the Rangers’ 9-6 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. He allowed seven hits and four runs in five innings after skipping a start because of left groin soreness. He is 2-1 with a 4.74 ERA in three career starts against Detroit. He won both starts against the Tigers last season.

SS Elvis Andrus was given Thursday off to rest a sore lower back. He had played 18 games in a row. INF Hanser Alberto played shortstop in the 12-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays and was 1-for-4.

LHP Derek Holland took a run of 16 1/3 scoreless innings at the Rogers Centre into his start Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays. The streak ended in a five-run first inning that included a three-run double by 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion. Holland also gave up a three-run homer to Encarnacion in the third inning and the Blue Jays defeated the Rangers 12-2. Holland allowed 11 hits and 11 runs in 2 2/3 innings. His record dropped to 3-2 with an ERA of 5.40. “He couldn’t find a way to get the ball down, and these guys, when you make mistakes up out over the plate, these guys obviously can make you pay,” manager Jeff Banister said. “He couldn’t get the fastball where he wanted to.” Holland said: “I thought for sure in the second inning I felt a little bit better with the way I went out there, but obviously going back out there into the third, everything continued to not go the way I wanted it to. When you miss over the middle these guys are going to make you pay for it. I‘m definitely upset with that. It’s just one of these starts, I’ve got to hurry up and put it past me. I‘m pretty (teed) off with myself. I didn’t perform the way I should of and now I’ve got to get ready for the next start. Missed spots, missed locations, all in all just a terrible performance by myself.”