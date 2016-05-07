RHP Yu Darvish was to make his second rehab start on Friday night for Triple-A Round Rock.

2B Rougned Odor had three hits, including a solo home run (fifth) and a two-run double. “We look for him to be a force in our lineup,” manager Jeff Banister said of his leadoff hitter. “When he gets a ball to hit, it tends to find the barrel.” He has 19 RBIs this season.

RHP Anthony Ranaudo will work in a role similar to that of the middle inning reliever he replaced on the Texas roster, RHP Phil Klein. Ranaudo was brought up following Thursday’s game in Toronto and “kind of slides into the role Klein” was used in, manager Jeff Banister said. Ranaudo, 26, returned from a groin strain May 1 and pitched one game before being recalled. He was 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA in three starts for Triple-A Round Rock.

OF Shin-Soo Choo, on the disabled list (right calf) since April 9, is “still in the building stage” of a return to the active roster, in the words of manager Jeff Banister. “He took three rounds of batting practice (Thursday), some fungo work in the outfield and he ran the bases. But he hasn’t quite hit the stage of imminent urgency.” Translation: He’s still not ready for a rehab assignment or to be removed from the disabled list.

LHP Cole Hamels gave up a hit to the first batter he faced Friday, a bloop single near the right field line by 2B Ian Kinsler, and it was the only one he allowed in his seven innings on the mound. “He’s a very good pitcher and he had good stuff,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “His mixed his stuff. He’s been around for a while.” Hamels struck out nine and walked two in raising his season’s record to 4-0 and his record to 5-0 in five starts following Rangers losses. “His last outing, he was out for 10 days with a groin issue,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “But early on you could see his timing was back. This is why we got him. He’s our ace, the guy we look to to be our stopper, the guy that stops the slides.”

C Bobby Wilson called a good game for LHP Cole Hamels and also contributed two singles -- an RBI hit in the second and a single that set up 2B Rougned Odor for a two-run double in the ninth. Wilson began spring training with Texas, was traded to Detroit on March 29 and shipped back to the Rangers on May 3. “Obviously winning is first and foremost,” said Wilson, who went over the Detroit hitters with Hamels earlier in the week. “My first job is catching. I was cheering for those guys a few days ago. It was different. It was good to see those guys again. They were good to me.”

LHP Cesar Ramos will not pitch until Saturday at the earliest after working 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief Thursday. ”He’ll (probably) miss a couple of days,“ manager Jeff Banister said Friday. ”He’ll be (idle Friday) for sure, with an outside chance for Saturday. But I would say it will be (Sunday) before he’s available. “We got a real good look at the type of guy he can be. He can roll through the lineup or he can work an inning and I think he can be a matchup guy as well.”