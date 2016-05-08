LHP Martin Perez gets the starting nod on Sunday at Detroit after pitching five scoreless against Toronto on Tuesday. Perez was also sharp in his previous outing, holding the New York Yankees to two runs in six innings while recording his first victory this season. Perez still has more walks (15) than strikeouts (14) in 30 innings pitched.

RHP Yu Darvish was sharp in his second rehab appearance on Friday. He pitched three innings for Triple-A Round Rock, allowing one run on two hits while throwing 50 pitches. His fastball registered as high as 97 MPH on the radar gun. He is expected to toss four innings and/or 60 pitches in his next rehab start on Wednesday.

LHP Alex Claudio was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday. Claudio allowed three runs in three innings in his last two outings. Claudio, who has a 3.18 ERA, was recalled from Round Rock on April 13. He has held lefties to a .220 average in his major-league appearances. The Rangers now have two left-handers remaining in the bullpen, Cesar Ramos and Jake Diekman.

RHP A.J. Griffin left Saturday’s game in Detroit during the third inning with right shoulder stiffness. Griffin gave up Nick Castellanos’ two-out, bases-loaded single in the third. He was charged with three runs. Manager Jeff Banister didn’t have a further update on Griffin’s condition after the game. The problem cropped up as the inning went along.

LF Josh Hamilton was moved from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list on Saturday. Hamilton was placed on the DL April 3, retroactive to March 25, after undergoing left knee surgery. Hamilton began a rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco last week but experienced soreness in the knee after his first game and was removed from the assignment on May 1.

LHP Cole Hamels has the longest active American League winning streak at 11 games. He won the series opener in Detroit on Friday, pitching seven shutout innings and allowing just one hit with nine strikeouts. It was just the seventh time in team history that a pitcher had given up one hit in seven-plus innings while striking out at least nine batters.

OF Drew Stubbs was re-signed by the club and added to the 25-man roster on Saturday. He appeared in the game as a defensive replacement in centerfield. The 31-year-old Stubbs was released by the team in spring training and picked up by Atlanta, where he played 20 games and batted .237 with one home run and three RBI.