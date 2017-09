RHP Phil Klein was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday. He was 0-1 with a 5.19 ERA in eight appearances for Texas this year.

RHP Yu Darvish makes the third start of his minor league rehab assignment Friday, allowing one run in three innings for Triple-A Round Rock. He is working his way back from Tommy John surgery performed in March 2015.

OF Shin Soo Choo could begin a rehab assignment as early as May 15 with Triple-A Round Rock.