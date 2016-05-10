2B Rougned Odor homered to lead off the sixth inning for the Rangers’ first run. It was his team-high seventh homer, and he now has gone deep in three of the last four games and four of the last seven. Odor has 21 RBIs, second on the club behind 3B Adrian Beltre’s 22.

RHP Colby Lewis posted seven innings for a third consecutive start, the longest such streak by a Ranger in 2016. He now has staff-high 45.0 innings this season and is one of four pitchers in the majors (only A.L. pitcher) with at least six innings logged in at least his first seven starts in 2016. The others are Clayton Kershaw, James Shields and Stephen Strasburg.

OF Shin Soo Choo could start a rehab assignment as soon as May 15 with Triple-A Round Rock. Choo was headed to extended spring training this week in Arizona and hopes to be back with the Rangers for the May 20-22 series at Houston. “I‘m running close to 100 percent,” he said. “If everything feels normal (in Arizona), I’ll start my rehab assignment.”

LHP Derek Holland (3-2, 5.40 ERA) is scheduled to make his seventh start of the season Tuesday night. He will be working on regular four days’ rest after taking the loss in a 12-2 defeat on May 5 at Toronto. Holland worked only 2 2/3 inning, allowing 11 hit and 11 earned runs. The 11 runs were the most he has allowed in 144 career starts and it was his shortest non-injury related start since 1 2/3 innings on May 30, 2012 against Seattle.