OF Delino DeShields returned to the leadoff spot for the first time since April 27. He went 1-for-4 with no walks and a strikeout.

2B Rougned Odor produced his fifth consecutive multi-hit game. Odor has now produced more than one hit in nine of his last 11 games.

RHP A.J. Griffin had a precautionary MRI of his stiff shoulder on Tuesday. However, the club is awaiting a review of the results by team physician Dr. Keith Meister.

OF Josh Hamilton has no timetable for his return to baseball activity, the Rangers announced Tuesday. Hamilton is attempting to come back from left knee surgery.

OF Shin-Soon Choo went 1-for-3 with a walk in an extended spring training game Tuesday in Arizona. Choo, coming back from a strained calf, ran from first to third at about 70 percent and experienced no problems.

DH Prince Fielder was dropped to fifth in the batting order Tuesday, the first time he’s hit that low since 2006, and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. The slumping Fielder came into Tuesday with a .192 average and no home runs since April 19.

LHP Derek Holland had his shortest outing of the season, lasting just 2 1/3 innings. His previous outing was just 2 2/3 innings. His latest early exit could be blamed on a one-hour, eighteen-minute rain delay. Holland had just tossed a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts when the game was stopped, then was ineffective when play resumed.