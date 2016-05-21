OF Nomar Mazara made his first start in left field on Friday night. He spent the second half of last season in the minors manning left field and has worked extensively in recent weeks in preparation for a move from right.

LF Nomar Mazara made his first start in left field, making way for the return of Shin-Soo Choo. Mazara had started exclusively in right with Choo on the 15-day disabled list for 35 games. When Choo departed with a tight hamstring in the third inning, Mazara moved back to right field. He finished 1-for-4 with two strikeouts.

RHP Colby Lewis improved to 10-1 in his career against the Astros on Friday, including 7-0 with a 1.15 ERA at Minute Maid Park over nine career appearances (seven starts). He won his 100th game as a professional, including 26 in Japan. With seven scoreless innings, Lewis logged his sixth consecutive quality start and eighth in nine turns this season.

RF Shin-Soo Choo was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Friday. Choo missed 35 games with a right calf strain, landing on the DL on April 10. He played two games with Triple-A Round Rock on an injury rehab assignment, going 3-for-8 with a home run, double, walk, stolen base, four RBIs and two runs.

RF Shin-Soo Choo was activated off the 15-day disabled list Friday, but departed in the third inning with a tight left hamstring. Choo missed 35 games with a right calf strain and left Friday night for precautionary reasons. He received treatment following the game and declared that his condition had improved. Choo walked in his two plate appearances.

LHP Cole Hamels will maintain his normal routine and start the series finale against the Astros on Sunday.

SS Elvis Andrus doubled in the fourth inning off Astros RHP Lance McCullers, his first extra-base hit since May 6 at Detroit. Andrus’ 10-game run without an extra-base hit was his longest of the season.