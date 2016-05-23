LHP Cole Hamels extended his winning streak to a career-best 12 games, which is the second-longest active streak in the majors behind Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta (19). Hamels is 12-0 with a 2.99 ERA in that span with 119 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings. With his season-high 11 strikeouts, Hamels notched his 32nd career double-digit strikeout game.

3B Adrian Beltre stroked his 570th career double in the third inning, which ranks 26th all-time just two behind Ivan Rodriguez for 25th. His total ranks third among third baseman behind Wade Boggs (578) and George Brett (665). With two RBIs, Beltre is tied with Vladimir Guerrero for 55th all time with 1,496.

C Bobby Wilson delivered an RBI double in the third inning. It was his first double on the season and first extra-base hit that was not a grand slam (he has two). Wilson added an RBI single in the fourth inning, giving him his third multi-hit and multi-RBI game this season.

SS Elvis Andrus extended his hitting streak to a season-long eight games with a single in the sixth inning, matching the longest hitting streak by a Texas player this season. Andrus also had an eight-game hitting streak April 11-21. He is batting .308 (8-for-26) during his hitting streak.