LHP Martin Perez (2-4) earned the victory in Texas’ 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. Perez pitched six shutout innings and left with a 3-0 lead, the third time in 10 starts with three or more runs of support. Perez is 1-2 with a 2.09 ERA in five starts this month.

1B Mitch Moreland is in a funk, 0-for-his-last-18 and hitting .132 in his last 12 games to drop from .260 to .225, his lowest average since the end of April. Moreland has eight strikeouts in his last five games.

C Robinson Chirinos (broken arm) could return before the 10-12 week timeframe originally laid out.

SS Elvis Andrus extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a run-scoring double in Texas’ 4-1 victory over Los Angeles on Tuesday. The streak is the longest this season for Texas, and his 16th career streak of 10 or more games. He is hitting .313 during the streak.

CF Ian Desmond matched a season high with three hits, his team-leading 17th multi-hit game of the year, in Texas’ 4-1 victory over the Angels on Tuesday. In the last 33 games, Desmond is hitting .352 with six homers, 11 doubles and 25 RBIs and raised his average from .109 to .287.