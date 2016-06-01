OF Nomar Mazara has hit seven home runs in May, the most by a Rangers rookie in a month since Chris Davis hit eight in July 2008. The Rangers' record for most home runs in a month by a rookie is 10 by Dave Hostetler in June 1982.

RHP Colby Lewis was due for a good game against the Indians in Progressive Field. Tuesday night he had one. Lewis came into the game with an 8.44 ERA in seven career starts vs. Cleveland, and a career ERA in Cleveland of 11.74 ERA. Tuesday, however, Lewis pitched six scoreless innings to improve his record to 5-0 with a 7-3 victory. "It seems like every time I come to Cleveland it doesn't turn out too well," Lewis said. "But tonight the guys got me some runs and I was able to keep Cleveland from getting many runs."

LHP Cesar Ramos earned a three-inning save on Monday. It was his second career save. The first was also a three-inning save in Cleveland, on May 31, 2013.

OF Ian Desmond's two-run double in the eighth inning extended his hitting streak to nine games. During his hitting streak Desmond is hitting .415 (17-for-41).