2B Jurickson Profar homered and matched his career high with three hits. The last time Profar had a three-hit game for Texas was June 12, 2013. He's had multi-hit games in his last three starts.

RHP Yu Darvish struck out five to give him 692 for his career. That moved him past Rick Helling and into 10th place all-time on the Rangers strikeout list.

RHP Shawn Tolleson was activated from the family medical emergency list. The club optioned LHP Alex Claudio to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for Tolleson, who was on the emergency list for a week because his father is ill.

RHP Shawn Tolleson was activated off the MLB family medical leave list. Tolleson missed six games to spend time with his ailing father. "This past week it's been nice to be home and be with my family," said Tolleson, who threw live batting practice in Frisco during his time off. "Mentally, physically, I feel refreshed and ready to go. I'll never admit I needed a mental break, but it was nice."

LHP Alex Claudio was sent to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for RHP Shawn Tolleson. Claudio has had three stints with the Rangers. He took the loss in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Cleveland. In 10 appearances this year, Claudio is 0-1 with a 4.30 ERA.

OF Shin-Soo Choo, who is on the disabled list with a strained left hamstring, began a rehab assignment on Friday night for Double-A Frisco.

3B Adrian Beltre's march up the all-time lists continued Friday night thanks to his first-inning home run off Taijuan Walker and a two-run double in the third. The three-run homer was the 423rd in Beltre's career, which moved him within three of Hall of Famer Billy Williams for the 48th spot all time. His five RBIs also pushed Beltre to 1,507 for his career. That's two behind Mickey Mantle, who is 53rd all time in RBI. He also has 573 career doubles, which is 24th all time as he passed Ivan Rodriguez. "Sure, yeah, I'm proud of those things," Beltre said. "Obviously, I'm glad I've been able to stay healthy and play for a long time and that's what happens when you play for a long time. You accumulate some numbers and this is the case here, too."

CF Ian Desmond became the second Texas player to have a four-hit game this year, as he went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and raised his average to .303. The only other Texas player to have a four-hit game this year was catcher Bobby Wilson. Desmond has feasted at Globe Life Park, where he's batting .436 over his last 18 games. He's trying to do his part to help the first-place Rangers. "We understand this is a long season and there's certainly going to be ebbs and flows," Desmond said. "We're fortunate to be in the position that we're in, dealing with some injuries and we've had some guys step up big time."